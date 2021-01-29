STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jesse Lingard, Marcos Rojo set to leave Manchester United this transfer window 

Solskjaer added that Rojo would be returning to play in his native Argentina, but didn't specify which team the defender will join.

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard (File Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.

Lingard is moving to fellow Premier League team West Ham on loan until the end of the season.

Solskjaer added that Rojo would be returning to play in his native Argentina, but didn't specify which team the defender will join.

Rojo hasn't played a single game this season.

Lingard, a midfielder, has played three games, all coming in the domestic cups.

