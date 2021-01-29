STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Said Benrahma completes permanent transfer to West Ham United

Benrahma excelled during two seasons with Brentford, scoring 30 goals and assisting 27 more, before moving to London Stadium.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

West Ham United midfielder Said Benrahma

West Ham United midfielder Said Benrahma (Photo | West Ham United Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: West Ham United have completed the permanent transfer of Said Benrahma on Friday.

The Algeria international attacking midfielder initially linked up with the Hammers on loan from EFL Championship side Brentford in October. Now, however, an agreement to make the deal permanent has been exercised, and the 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract until 2026.

A product of the French club Nice, Benrahma excelled during two seasons with Brentford, scoring 30 goals and assisting 27 more, before moving to London Stadium.

Since making his debut against Liverpool on October 31 last year, the No. 9 has made 14 appearances and registered assists in Premier League wins over Fulham and Aston Villa and the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round victory over Doncaster Rovers.

West Ham is at the fifth spot with 35 points and will take on Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Said Benrahma West Ham West Ham United Said Benrahma Transfer EPL transfer news Premier League transfer news EFL Championship Transfer News EFL Championship
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp