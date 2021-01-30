STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel 'convinced' of bringing Timo Werner back in form

Werner's flagging form was emblematic of Frank Lampard's struggles before he was sacked and replaced by Tuchel this week.

Published: 30th January 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (L) and German striker Timo Wener

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (L) and German striker Timo Wener (File photo| AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has vowed to get Timo Werner back on track after the Germany striker's miserable first season in the Premier League. Werner has scored only once in his last 16 appearances for Chelsea after losing form and confidence.

The close-season signing from Leipzig was expected to fire Chelsea's attack, but he has just nine club goals this term. Werner's flagging form was emblematic of Frank Lampard's struggles before he was sacked and replaced by Tuchel this week.

Having a fellow German in charge could be a boost for Werner and Tuchel intends to use the 24-year-old more often in his favoured inside-left area. "I would say he prefers to have space, because he's super-fast and he likes to play in the last line, very, very high up - but a little more to the left, half-open to the goal and to receive balls into open space," Tuchel on Friday.

"Can we develop movements, patterns, behaviour to use his quality in narrow spaces? That's my job and I'm absolutely convinced we can - because the guy is open, the guy is friendly and the guy is eager to learn," he said.

"At the moment, why I did not use him against Wolves on Wednesday, I saw his face was a bit closed, and the weight is on his shoulders. Right now it's important to rebuild his trust in himself and to find a smile on his face and stop doubting too much. It's my job to do this, to help him with this and then to find also a position where we can use his strengths," he added.

Former Paris Saint Germain boss Tuchel replaced Lampard on Tuesday, jumping straight into action with Wednesday's goalless draw with Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

The next test comes against Burnley on Sunday, offering a chance for Werner to show he can shine under his new boss. "Sometimes as a striker it does not help if you care a lot - sometimes as a striker it's better not to care at all," Tuchel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Timo Werner Chelsea form English football
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp