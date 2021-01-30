STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ibrahimovic and Lukaku get away without bans after Milan derby spat

The spat between the former Manchester United teammates continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained.

Published: 30th January 2021 12:02 AM

Milan derby

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (CL) and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku (CR) argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 match. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku were each given one-match suspensions by the league on Friday following their spat in the Italian Cup, with no bans added on for further disciplinary reasons.

Ibrahimovic’s suspension is because of the two yellow cards and his subsequent sending off during Tuesday’s game, while Lukaku’s suspension is for accumulated cards.

There was a huge argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku just before halftime and both players were given yellow cards. The spat between the former Manchester United teammates continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained.

ALSO READ | Have you seen Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tweet after Milan derby spat with Romelu Lukaku? 

Ibrahimovic was later shown another yellow card after the break for a hard tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov and sent off, leaving his team with 10 players.

Lukaku’s Inter Milan beat Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan 2-1.

Lukau will miss the first leg of the semifinals against Juventus next week, while Ibrahimovic will have to sit out his next match in the competition.

The Italian football federation prosecutor could still decide to open an investigation into the spat.

