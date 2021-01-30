STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails 'brilliant' Bruno Fernandes' impact on Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has saluted 'brilliant' Bruno Fernandes' impact in his first year at Manchester United.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has saluted "brilliant" Bruno Fernandes' impact in his first year at Manchester United.

Saturday marks the first anniversary of the Portugal midfielder's arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

Nobody has scored more for a Premier League club than Fernandes since his debut in January 2020.

He has bagged 28 goals in all competitions and provided 17 assists to transform United from underachievers into Premier League title contenders.

The 26-year-old saw off Liverpool with a superb free-kick in last weekend's FA Cup fourth round clash and will turn his attention to keeping United in the title hunt when they face Arsenal on Saturday.

"Brilliant," Solskjaer said of Fernandes' impact. 

"From day one he's come in and wanted to affect the environment, the playing environment, the staff. He's been a great addition.

"He's such a humble human being, working hard and I think everyone has seen what he's done on the pitch.

"Very pleased with his first year and long may it continue. The higher up in the league, the more pressure there will be on us and on him.

"Now the limelight is on him but I'm sure he'll handle that pressure fine.

"He's got his opinion, he's a winner. He's not just going to let a game pass away and talk about it after. He wants to affect it there and then.

"He's so passionate about winning and he knows his football, he knows his stuff. He watches every single game there is on telly, especially the big games.

"And if you ask him 'did you watch that last night?' he's always seen the game, so he's going to make the most of his career, that's for sure."

Solskjaer has been impressed by the single-minded focus of Fernandes, whose transformative impact on United has been likened to that of French forward Eric Cantona in the 1990s.

"Bruno has come in and helped the team, no doubt about that," the United boss said.

"He's come in at a time when we needed his type of player and Bruno came into a team that makes his attributes and skills come to fruition.

"He's come to a team that suits him and he suits the team, so that goes hand in hand.

"If the players don't run, Bruno can't play his passes. If Bruno doesn't play his passes, the players can't run.

"He's part of a chain here and I'm sure that Bruno will say that he also appreciates his team-mates and that they help him through games."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp