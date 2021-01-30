STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Struggling Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says he's not 'bullet-proof'

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he is not bullet-proof as he battles to pull Newcastle out of their Premier League nosedive.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he is not "bullet-proof" as he battles to pull Newcastle out of their Premier League nosedive.

The Magpies, who have lost their past five league matches and are without a win in nine games, have slipped to 16th place in the table, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

It is understood that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, who has failed in several attempts to sell the club, remains supportive of Bruce.

But the 60-year-old former Manchester United defender accepts there's a limit even to Ashley's patience.

Asked if felt "bullet-proof" in his job ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton, Bruce replied: "I wouldn't expect to be bullet-proof, no."

He added: "I don't need any assurances. Look, we're in the Premier League, we understand that we're judged on results and our results haven't been good enough at the minute."

Newcastle suffered a coronavirus outbreak at the end of November, which forced the closure of their training ground for a short period.

The virus deprived them of the services of captain Jamaal Lascelles and key man Allan Saint-Maximin for extended periods.

Bruce said the club had been hit hard by Covid-19.

"I'm not using that as an excuse, but we're getting our big players back fit again and when we're all OK, I've seen what the players are capable of," he said.

"We certainly have been affected by Covid. Injuries you accept, but Covid and the difficulties of dealing with it has been really, really difficult and we have been badly affected by it, and probably still are.

"We've still got one or two players, Allan, for example -- we still can't ask him to play 90 minutes tomorrow because he's been idle for eight weeks."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newcastle United Steve Bruce Premier League Premier League 2021 EPL 2021 EPL
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp