Indian Super League: Hyderabad FC jump to third position after win over Chennaiyin

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

Hyderabad FC showed their mental resolve by securing a 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League encounter at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco on Sunday which has taken them to third in the table.

Goals from Fran Sandaza (28) and Joel Chianese (83) made it look like a comfortable win but the Marina Machans pushed them till the very end and with more efficient finishing from last season's finalists, the scoreline might have looked a lot different.

But that has been the story of Chennaiyin's campaign as they have struggled to score goals despite dominating games. On the other hand, Hyderabad are showing that they have what it takes to go the distance as many questioned their credentials after a string of indifferent performances.

In the last few rounds, both teams had not picked up any win with Hyderabad having drawn their last four matches while Chennaiyin hadn't tasted victory in the last three.

The game took added significance as Hyderabad had been displaced from the top four by NorthEast United while Chennaiyin have been languishing in mid-table with their top four hopes getting slimmer by the day.

Hyderabad head coach Manuel Roca decided to pair Aridane Santana and Sandaza up front for the first time this season and it paid off. After a slow start to the game, the Chennaiyin defence was put under pressure by the physicality of the two burly forwards.

As the game was nearing the drinks break, Hyderabad cut open Chennaiyin with some intricate passing. Sandaza's run was picked out by team-mate Joao Victor who threaded a brilliant defence splitting pass. Sandaza managed to get it under control and beautifully finished it past Vishal Kaith to give Hyderabad a well deserved lead.

Chennaiyin enjoyed a spell of possession towards the closing stages of the first half but there was no cutting edge and the likes of Esma Goncalves and Lallizuala Chhangte cut isolated figures up front. Their head coach Csaba Laszlo would hope that new signing Manuel Lanzarote would be available soon as they were lacking creativity in the first half.

The second half was a different story as Chennaiyin came out all guns glazing. Just two minutes in, a marauding run from centre-back Eli Sabia saw him unleash a piledriver from outside the box which beat Hyderabad keeper Laxmikant Kattimani all ends up but clipped the crossbar and went out.

It was wave after wave of attack from Chennaiyin as they kept pushing bodies forward. They were denied by the crossbar yet again when Edwin Vanspaul slipped a brilliant pass into the path of Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev who couldn't keep his shot down from inside the six yard box.

Chhangte and Esma were more influential in the game as they started dragging the Hyderabad defence all over the place. They had another gilt-edged opportunity when Chhangte teed up Rahim Ali at the far post but he fluffed his shot.

Hyderabad went on to make them pay as they scored a second in the 83rd minute with Joel Chianese scoring from a lightning quick attacking move. After setting up the first goal, Victor created their second as well as he released Chianese down the left channel with a perfectly weighted pass.

The Australian slammed it into the net from a tight angle to double the lead and secure a much needed win.