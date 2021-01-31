STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United loses ground in title race, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal

And to make matters worse, City on Saturday was able to do what United couldn't on Wednesday — beat bottom side Sheffield United.

Published: 31st January 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea. (Photo | AP)

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Manchester United lost vital ground in the title race after drawing 0-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

United had a string of clear chances throughout the match, but the visitors couldn’t convert and grab the three points. Instead, the Red Devils dropped two and remained in second place with 41 points, three behind rival Manchester City — which has a game in hand — at the top.

And to make matters worse, City on Saturday was able to do what United couldn't on Wednesday — beat bottom side Sheffield United.

But United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn't focused just yet on the fight to win the league.

“We don’t think about the title race or the title now," he said. "We’re in January.”

Arsenal extended its unbeaten run to seven matches and remained ninth with 31 points.

“I thought it was a fair result,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “I think both managers think we should have won it.”

Solskjaer made five changes after the Sheffield United defeat and his team had the bulk of chances in the first half, with Fred’s shot from the edge of the area drawing a fingertip save from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the 20th.

When central midfielder Scott McTominay came off with stomach cramps in the first half, the United manager made a positive substitution, bringing on forward Anthony Martial to try to bring the game to Arsenal.

“I felt we had the upper hand,” Solskjaer said. “And we wanted to get on the ball more.”

There was one big positive for the United manager as his team set a club record 18 away games unbeaten in the top tier.

“It’s like an NBA season — traveling on the road again," he said.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes came close a few times, including a free kick just outside the area before halftime. The ball looked like it would narrowly clear the wall but Luiz headed the ball backward and over the crossbar. The Brazilian celebrated the clearance by pumping his fists in the air.

The visitors had other chances, but poor finishing and good defending by Arsenal stymied United, including a vital clearance by Gabriel Martinelli in the 29th to head the ball out before it reached Marcus Rashford in the area.

Arsenal also had chances, with Alexandre Lacazette unleashing a 25-yard swerving shot in the 17th, but it was right at goalkeeper David de Gea.

Willian came on for Martinelli at the start of the second half, and had a clear chance to score in the 49th when a cross from Hector Bellerin found him at the far post. But he hesitated before shooting and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was able to block his shot. Moments later, Willian cut the ball back for Nicolas Pepe, who looked certain to score. But Wan-Bissaka again made a crucial block.

Edinson Cavani had chances to produce a winner and nearly scored in the 59th, but Arsenal left back Cedric Soares did enough to divert the ball away for a corner.

Lacazette hit the crossbar in the 65th from a free kick after the forward was brought down just outside the area by United captain Harry Maguire. A minute later, Emile Smith Rowe forced a low save from de Gea at the near post with a powerful shot.

Arsenal was missing three key players, including captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is dealing with family issues, winger Bukayo Saka (sore hip) and left back Kieran Tierney (right calf).

Aubameyang has reportedly been given time off to help care for his mother, who is ill, and it's unclear when he will be available for selection again.

Arteta said Aubameyang is now in quarantine, but he declined to give further details, including when asked if Arsenal's captain had traveled abroad. The manager said the club was working with the Premier League and the British government to try to resolve the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Arsenal
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp