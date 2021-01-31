STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pep Guardiola claims 500th win of managerial career as Manchester City defeat Sheffield United

Published: 31st January 2021 01:17 PM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City's 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League here on Saturday saw Pep Guardiola record his 500th win as a manager.

Since taking charge at Barcelona back in 2008, Guardiola has won 29 major trophies and amassed 500 victories in the process. He won 179 during his glittering spell at Camp Nou, before adding another 124 victories as Bayern Munich boss. And it is now 197 and counting for Guardiola at Manchester City.

During the match, Gabriel Jesus netted the only goal scored in the match, handing Manchester City a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Moreover, the result extended Manchester City's winning run to 12 games in all competitions. The club has won all nine matches they played in January, which is the most by a team in the top four tiers of English football in a single month since the formation of the Football League in 1888.

Manchester City sit atop the Premier League table with 44 points, three points ahead of second-placed Manchester United. Sheffield United, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the table with eight points. 

