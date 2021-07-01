STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England fans urged not to fly to Rome for Euro 2020 quarter-final due to COVID restrictions

England face taking to the pitch without the vocal backing of their fans, who have only recently been allowed to return to Wembley as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.

Published: 01st July 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

England's Raheem Sterling son Thiago celebrates with family after the final whistle of the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England fans are being urged not to travel to Rome for their side's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday as coronavirus restrictions mean even those with tickets cannot use them.

Tuesday's 2-0 win over Germany at a raucous Wembley propelled Gareth Southgate's men into the last eight of the Covid-delayed European Championship.

But Italian health regulations mean supporters travelling from Britain would face five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.

England's governing Football Association was entitled to a ticket allocation of 2,560, equating to 16 percent of the permitted capacity of 16,000 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

But instead the tickets will go on general sale for what will be England's only game of the tournament away from Wembley.

"I am clear and unequivocal -- the English fans will not be able to come to Italy to watch the match at the Olimpico against Ukraine on July 3," Andrea Costa, the Italian government's undersecretary for health, told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli on Wednesday.

"There are five days of quarantine, the rule must be respected. We cannot take risks. If an English fan leaves today, he won't see the game. Same for those who left yesterday." 

The English Football Association said it was working with European football's governing body UEFA and the British embassy in Rome to "facilitate" ticket sales to England fans resident in Italy.

But the embassy said in a statement to AFP that it was not selling or distributing tickets for the match.

British government advice is that fans should not travel to Italy, an "amber list" country requiring 10 days of self-isolation upon return.

Britain is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases, blamed on the Delta variant that was first detected in India, despite a successful vaccination drive.

