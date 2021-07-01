STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fiorentina name Vincenzo Italiano as new coach after Gattuso row

In a statement Fiorentina said that Italiano, who last season managed Spezia, has signed a deal until June 2023 with the 'Viola' with an option for an additional year. 

Former Fiorentina gaffer Gennaro Gattuso (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Fiorentina announced on Wednesday that Vincenzo Italiano is their new coach after the Serie A club had hired Gennaro Gattuso only to see him quickly resign amid reported tensions over transfers.

In a statement Fiorentina said that Italiano, who last season managed Spezia, has signed a deal until June 2023 with the 'Viola' with an option for an additional year. 

The 43-year-old has made a name for himself in the last two seasons with his work at Spezia, a small team which he guided into Serie A for the first time in its history and then kept in the Italian top flight with a creditable 15th-placed finish in 2020-21.

He has been appointed following the shock resignation of Gattuso, who was named Fiorentina coach in late May but left the club just over three weeks later having not been expected to start work until July 1.

According to Italian media, there had been tension between the club, owned by American businessman Rocco Commisso, and former Napoli and AC Milan coach Gattuso over both strategy and resources available for signing new players.

Gattuso was due to succeed Giuseppe Iachini after a messy season which ended with Fiorentina finishing just two places above Spezia in Serie A.

Iachini started the season in charge but was fired in December and replaced by Cesare Prandelli. When former Italy coach Prandelli quit in March, the club reappointed Iachini.

