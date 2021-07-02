STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Midfielder Juan Mata to sign new one-year deal with Manchester United

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Juan Mata

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Juan Mata has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old Spain international came from Chelsea in 2014 and has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals.

"Dubbed a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Mata has become one of the most popular players in recent United history and he is highly respected by all of his team-mates," the club said in a statement.

"The World Cup winner's influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young, improving squad is invaluable."

On a busy day at Old Trafford, United brought former England goalkeeper Tom Heaton back to the club for a second spell after he left Aston Villa in June.

The 35-year-old graduated from United's youth academy before moving onto Cardiff in 2010.

Heaton, who also played for Bristol City and Burnley, agreed a two-year deal at United, with the option for a further year.

"For me to have the opportunity to come back after spending 13 great years here as a kid, it's an incredible feeling and I'm really excited to get started," Heaton said.

United also announced on Friday that goalkeeper Lee Grant has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2022.

Grant, 38, joined United from Stoke in 2018 and has since made two appearances.

Heaton and Grant will provide cover for David De Gea and Dean Henderson, who shared the first choice keeper's role last season.
 

