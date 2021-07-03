STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro: Roberto Mancini hails 'extraordinary' Italy win over Belgium

Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scored first-half goals in Munich as the Italians extended their national record unbeaten streak to 32 games.

Published: 03rd July 2021

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini, right, and Italy's Giorgio Chiellini celebrate winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Belgium and Italy. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MUNICH: Roberto Mancini hailed Italy's "extraordinary" performance after a 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium on Friday set up a Euro 2020 last-four clash with Spain.



Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty to give Belgium hope, but Italy deserved the win over the world's top-ranked team, who were without injured captain Eden Hazard.

The Azzurri will face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday in a repeat of the Euro 2012 final.

"We fully deserved this victory. My players were extraordinary," Italy coach Mancini told broadcaster RAI.

"We suffered in the last 10 minutes because we were really tired. Maybe we could have even scored more goals."

Italy are hoping to be crowned European champions for the first time since 1968, but Mancini tempered the growing expectations.

"Our road is still long, we still have two games to go," he said.

"Let's enjoy this victory, we'll see. Congratulations to the guys who have been very good."

