STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Messi's Argentina heavy favorite vs Ecuador in Copa America quarters

Ecuador has yet to win a match after three draws and a loss, but Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has "maximum respect" for the team coached by his countryman Gustavo Alfaro.

Published: 03rd July 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez, center, celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal against Bolivia with teammate Lionel Messi, second left, during a Copa America soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Argentina has Lionel Messi, history and form going for it heading into its Copa America quarterfinal against Ecuador on Saturday.

Ecuador has yet to win a match after three draws and a loss, but Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has "maximum respect" for the team coached by his countryman Gustavo Alfaro.

"Ecuador is a dynamic, quick team, which could it make it hard for anyone. They have interesting players," Scaloni said.

Argentina topped its group with three wins and one draw, and Messi in great shape.

The captain scored three goals in the four games while setting a record for most Argentina caps.

Messi, not seemingly distracted by the end of his contract with Barcelona, is benefiting from a team that allows him to be near the penalty box instead of getting the ball farther from the goal.

But Scaloni still has decisions to make before the encounter at Olimpico Stadium in Goiania.

The first is whether defender Cristian Romero, who has pains in his left knee, will play.

The coach said Romero's replacement could be Germán Pezzella.

There was also a challenge between Nicolás Tagliafico and Marcos Acuña for left back.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes is expected to play, but Guido Rodríguez could still take his place after good performances.

Ecuador lies third in South American World Cup qualifiers after six matches, but has struggled in the Copa America.

"We can't change the past, but we can change the present," Ecuador midfielder Jhegson Méndez said.

"We don't fear anyone, we are focused on the fact we can make history at Copa America."

Alfaro has been accused in Argentina of being too defensive but a match like Saturday's, when Ecuador will be a heavy underdog. is to his liking.

"Tradition and experience give advantage to Argentina, but another tournament has begun," Alfaro said.

"It isn't always that the team looking better wins. In this sort of match, those who get it right win, and those who make mistakes lose."

Ecuador has four players recovering from injuries; strikers Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata and midfielders Méndez and Moisés Caicedo.

The winner will face Colombia or Uruguay in the semifinals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Copa America
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp