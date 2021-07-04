STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Eriksen incident did something to the Denmark squad, says captain Kjaer

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg starred in the match as Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Euro Cup on Saturday.

Published: 04th July 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark football team

Danish players celebrate their win at the end of the Euro 2020 quarterfinal match against Czech Republic. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BAKU: Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has said that Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in the opening game of Euro 2020 brought the squad together and it helped them reach the semi-finals of the ongoing competition.

Kjaer's remarks came after Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Baku and now the side will lock horns against England in the semifinals at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

"It did something to the group. We thrive and we're safe together. We know we can trust the people around us. We know that if one of us is in trouble, then someone else is there for you," Goal.com quoted Kjaer as saying.

"It gives us security and of course it makes Christian feel good. We can press because we know that the player next to us is there to back us up," he added.

The group-stage match between Denmark and Finland had to be stopped in the closing minutes of the first half as Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and had to be taken off due to medical emergency. Later, it was revealed that the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest.

Talking about the win against the Czech Republic, Kjaer said: "It's huge, this is insane. We aimed to go to Wembley and now we will. But I would be lying if I said we're OK with that. Now we have to enjoy it and recover, but we also have a match in four days."

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg starred in the match as Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Euro Cup on Saturday.

The 1992 champions Denmark reached their first Euro Cup semi-final in 29 years after registering a win over the Czech Republic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Denmark Christian Eriksen Simon Kjaer Czech Republic England Euro 2020 semifinals Eriksen cardiac arrest
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp