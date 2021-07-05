STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Football Delhi to launch '37 Plus League' to mark Sunil Chhetri's birthday

The league will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, lasting 8-10 weeks with 8-10 teams.

Published: 05th July 2021 01:56 PM

Indian striker Sunil Chhetri

Indian striker Sunil Chhetri

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Football Delhi has decided to launch '37 Plus League' involving retired players from August 3, which is celebrated as Delhi Football Day to mark Indian captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday.

The decision was taken during Football Delhi's executive committee meeting on Sunday.

As the Delhi-based Chhetri is turning 37 this year, Football Delhi named the league '37 Plus League' in his honour.

Football Delhi president, Shaji Prabhakaran, said, "37 Plus League is yet another initiative of Football Delhi to actively promote football in Delhi and with the start of this league retired players in Delhi will have a platform to come together and express their love, passion, experience, and continue to be active with the game."

"Further, it is our honour and privilege to celebrate the Football Delhi Day on 3rd August, the birthday of captain fantastic Sunil Chhetri and celebrating his achievements," he added.

The executive committee also decided to start the qualifying competition for interested senior division league clubs from July 20 to nominate two teams from Delhi in the 2nd division I-League competition to be held in Bengaluru.

Further, the committee approved the organisation of the second season of Futsal League in Delhi from first week of September and the winning team will be nominated to play in the National Futsal Championship.

