Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann racism row explained: Why 'Stop Asian Hate' is trending over Barcelona duo's leaked video clip

"Stop Asian Hate" is trending on social media platforms after a leaked video show Barcelona's French duo Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann body-shaming Asian workers.

Published: 05th July 2021 09:23 AM

Barcelona's French duo Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann are at the centre of a racism controversy. (File Photos)

By Online Desk

"Stop Asian Hate" is trending on social media platforms after a leaked video show Barcelona's French duo Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann body-shaming Asian workers in what appears to be a hotel room.

What is the incident?

The short clip shows three men, believed to be hotel technicians, gathered around a TV set in Dembele and Griezmann's room, trying to fix a glitch.

Dembele is seen recording the men at work social media app 'Snapchat'  with Griezmannon alongside him.

What did Dembele say?  

The 24-year-old can be heard telling Griezmann: "All these ugly faces, just so you can play PES (Pro Evolution Soccer), aren't you ashamed?" 

The winger later adds: ''What kind of backward language is that?' and 'Are you technologically advanced in your country or not?''

Is the footage from France's Euro 2020 campaign? 

No. Griezmann's hairstyle in the video proves it isn't a recent one but old footage leaked. Some media reports suggest that the video may date back to the summer of 2019 when Barcelona spent some of their pre-season in Japan just weeks after Griezmann had signed for the club from Atletico Madrid.

Did Griezmann make any remarks?

No. However, the 2016 Euro Golden Boot winner is seen laughing at his teammate's racist remarks throughout the video. The 30-year-old is drawing flak as this not the first time has been involved in a similar controversy. In 2017, Griezmann shocked people when he shared on social media a picture of him dressed in blackface for a fancy dress party.

What else you need to know:

  • Barcelona have been sponsored by Japanese retail giant Rakuten since 2016.
     
  • Dembele and Griezmann were part of France's Euro 2020 squad, who were knocked out of the competition by Switzerland earlier this week.
     
  • Dembele was signed by the Catalan giants from Borussia Dortmund on 25 August 2017.

HERE'S THE VIDEO:

Comments

