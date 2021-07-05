STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Peter Schmeichel backs son Kasper to thrive on penalty pressure at Euro 2020

Schmeichel warned England not to underestimate Denmark, who have recovered from the trauma of Eriksen's on-pitch cardiac arrest to reach the last four.

Published: 05th July 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel celebrates after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Denmark at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel celebrates after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Denmark at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Peter Schmeichel says son Kasper will be ready for penalties if needed when Denmark take on England in the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Wednesday, warning the Danes should not be underestimated.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper was part of the Danish team that stunned the world in 1992 when they won the European Championship for the first and only time after receiving a late call-up to the tournament when the former Yugoslavia were disqualified.

Schmeichel senior kept a clean sheet against England in a Group One stalemate but more crucially was able to deny Marco van Basten from the spot in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out success over the Netherlands in the last four before he shut out Germany in the final to help his country claim silverware.

"I am sure he would feel the same as I did -- that it is yet another challenge," the 57-year-old told ITV when asked how Leicester goalkeeper Kasper would feel about penalties.

ALSO READ: Brazil-born Jorginho, Italy's beating heart at Euro 2020

"You have to deal with that and it is part of the job you've chosen to do. You know how significant it is and how big it is but at the end of the day you can only do so much as a goalkeeper and he will be prepared for it.

"I think one thing he will think of is the last time Denmark was in the European Championship semi-finals, Denmark did win on penalties so he can bring that into it."

England are favourites to progress at Wembley on Wednesday and reach a first-ever European Championship final but Schmeichel warned Gareth Southgate's side not to underestimate Denmark, who have recovered from the trauma of Christian Eriksen's on-pitch cardiac arrest to reach the last four.

"You have to realise you are playing a good team when you reach the semi-final," he said. "Any team you play will be a quality team, there is no doubt about that.

"We could have played Italy or Spain, they are equally as strong but I think what we have proven in our campaign is that we are a strong team as well and we can be a danger to anyone."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 Peter Schmeichel Kasper Schmeichel Denmark England
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp