Single game QF, SF and final set for Asian Champions League

Asian Champions League will be played as single matches instead of two legs for the quarterfinals and semifinals at yet-to-be-determined centralized locations.

Published: 05th July 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Football Confederation said that continuing concern over travel during the COVID-19 pandemic means the Asian Champions League will be played as single matches instead of two legs for the quarterfinals and semifinals at yet-to-be-determined centralized locations.

The final will also be a single game and hosted by a team from the West region on Nov.23.

The West quarterfinals are set for Oct.16 and semifinals on Oct.19.

In the East the quarterfinals set scheduled for Oct.17 and the semis on Oct.20.

The original schedule from the quarterfinals onwards were home-and-away two-leg matches.

Taking into consideration the existing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing travel restrictions imposed across the "continent, the AFC Executive Committee agreed that it was essential to minimize the travel frequency of the participating clubs, while underlining its continued commitment towards ensuring the safety and well-being of all players, teams, officials and key stakeholders," the AFC said in a statement.

Preliminary matches have been completed in all five groups in the West and are continuing in the five groups in the East.

