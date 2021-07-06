STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

England believe they belong in Euro 2020 semis, says Harry Maguire ahead of Denmark clash

Maguire was on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the quarter-finals as England clicked into gear after a slow start to the tournament.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier during a training session. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Harry Maguire says England have more confidence heading into Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark than when they faltered at the last four of the World Cup three years ago.

Gareth Southgate's men lost 2-1 to Croatia in 2018 despite taking an early lead in Moscow.

Now on home soil, with 60,000 fans allowed to attend the Denmark clash at Wembley, Maguire believes England feel they belong at the latter stages of major tournaments as they seek to reach a first final in 55 years.

"We'll probably have a little bit more belief going into the Denmark game than what we did in the Croatia game," the Manchester United captain said on Monday.

"We hadn't been to a semi-final in so long as a country, so the belief wasn't there. I'm sure the fans are believing more now.

"As players of course and staff and everyone involved in the bubble, we're all believing as well.

"Losing in the semi-final of the World Cup hurt a lot so we need to make sure that, on Wednesday night, we get a positive feeling rather than the one we got against Croatia."

Maguire was on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the quarter-finals as England clicked into gear after a slow start to the tournament.

But they have yet to concede a goal in five games and have kept a national record of seven clean sheets in a row, including in two pre-tournament friendlies.

"It's a real plus for us. Seven clean sheets is remarkable," added Maguire. "It is not just us defenders, it comes from a team, from a base, from a foundation of the forward lads pressing the ball and working tirelessly.

"The minor details make the big details. We've been solid. The most important thing is winning games. Keeping clean sheets enables us to do that."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Maguire Euro 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp