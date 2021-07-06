STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lucas Paqueta's goal takes Brazil past Peru to reach Copa America summit clash

Peru were non-existant as an attacking force and when they did manage to win a corner just after the half hour, they ended up playing the ball all the way back to Gallese.

Lucas Paqueta

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta (L) celebrates with teammate Neymar after scoring his side's goal against Peru during Copa America semifinal game. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

RIO DE JANERIO: Star forward Neymar set up Lucas Paqueta to score the only goal as hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 on Monday to qualify for the Copa America final.

The semi-final was a repeat of the last final, two years ago, when a Brazil team shorn of the injured Neymar also triumphed on home soil.

The Selecao will play either Lionel Messi's Argentina or Colombia, who meet in Brasilia on Wednesday, in Saturday's final at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium.

Brazil totally dominated the first half at the empty Nilton Santos stadium in Rio but had to survive some nervous moments after the break before securing a spot in the final.

They opened up Peru on eight minutes as Paqueta's pass sent Richarlison in behind the defense, but after beating goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to the ball, the forward tried to pull it back to Neymar who blazed high and wide under pressure.

Gallese spilled a fierce Casemiro free-kick from distance but gathered the loose ball before winger Everton could turn in the rebound.

Brazil were turning the screw and Everton cut in off the right flank but shot straight at Gallese.

The Peruvian shot-stopper was the busiest player on the pitch in the first quarter and after saving another Casemiro piledriver from distance he made an incredible double point blank save from Neymar and then Richarlison.

And when Gallese suffered a rush of blood to the head and charged out of his area only to be beaten to the ball by Richarlison, Brazil couldn't capitalize as Peru's defenders threw themselves in front of Everton's shot.

Brazil deservedly took the lead 10 minutes before halftime after Peru gave the ball away in midfield for the umpteenth time.

Neymar's tinkling toes got him free of three defenders in the box and he teed up Paqueta to fire home from 12 yards.

Peru finally had their first attempt at goal on the counter attack four minutes after halftime, but goalkeeper Ederson comfortably parried Gianluca Lapadula's powerful drive.

Soon after, Raziel Garcia shot wide twice in quick succession as Peru showed far greater ambition than during the first period.

Peru were now on top with Garcia at the heart of their attack and his shot on the hour mark was parried by Ederson.

Brazil started to wrestle back control and Everton shot straight at Gallese before Neymar blazed well over the bar.

Peru should have been level nine minutes from time when Yoshimar Yotun fired a free-kick into the box and Alexander Callens beat Ederson to the ball but headed wide from just six yards out.

It would prove their last chance.

