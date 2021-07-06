STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Spain frustrated by 'strange' block on foreign fans at Euro semi-final

A crowd of 60,000 will be permitted for both semi-finals and the final at the home of English football as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's coach Luis Enrique, center, attends a team's training session with his players in Las Rozas, on the outskirts of Madrid. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Spain coach Luis Enrique is hoping Wembley will be filled by Spanish and Italian expatriates for Tuesday's Euro 2020 semi-final after fans travelling to England were offered no exemption from strict quarantine rules.

A crowd of 60,000 will be permitted for both semi-finals and the final at the home of English football as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

However, England stand to have a huge advantage for their semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday and potentially in the final with travelling supporters required to quarantine.

An exemption has been made for up to 2,500 VIPs after an agreement was reached between UEFA and the British government.

"It is a strange situation. I hope that tomorrow there are Spanish and Italians more than English fans, but they are things we cannot control," said Luis Enrique on Monday.

"I am not going to waste any energy on it. We wish it was different but we accept it."

The Spanish Football Federation even sent out a plea to English fans to support their side with a social media campaign titled: "We need you!"

Italy have stormed into the last four on the back of a 32-game unbeaten run stretching back to 2018.

By contrast, Spain have won just one of their five games at Euro 2020 in 90 minutes as they needed extra-time to see off Croatia in the last 16 and penalties to get past Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

However, just getting to the last four is seen as a justification for Luis Enrique's bold decisions as he jettisoned former captain Sergio Ramos before the tournament.

The former Barcelona boss has plenty of history with Italy as a player and coach.

His nose was splattered by a vicious elbow from Mauro Tassotti as Italy won a contentious World Cup quarter-final 2-1 in 1994.

Seventeen years later his senior coaching career began in Serie A with Roma, where he lasted only one season.

But he insisted he has no hard feelings towards the Azzurri.

"It's so many years ago now, I think my nose looks better," he added on the Tassotti incident.

"I have been able to speak to Mauro Tassotti three or four times over the years and I always found an honest and good person. 

"It is part of the past, our football history, both of us wish it could have been different. I have great memories of my time in Italy, this is a great match in the semi-finals and the rest is left in history."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Luis Enrique Wembley Euro 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp