STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Reaching Euro final the latest step in Italian soccer's rebirth under Roberto Mancini

The Italians will have to come back on Sunday to Wembley to collect that and complete this renaissance of a great soccer nation in the European Championship final.

Published: 07th July 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini talks to his players ahead of penalty shoot outduring the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Bouncing in a huddle on the Wembley Stadium field, roared on by thousands of fans, Italy's players savored the celebrations, soaking up the scenes they have been waiting so long to experience again.

Back in Rome, supporters packed into piazzas and descended on the ancient Colosseum, speeding past on motorbikes waving flags even as midnight was approaching once Spain had been beaten on Tuesday.

From England to Italy, it looked like title parties were in full flow.

All that was missing was the trophy.

The Italians will have to come back on Sunday to Wembley to collect that and complete this renaissance of a great soccer nation in the European Championship final.

"Almost no one believed we could do it," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

"And yet we are into a final."

The last major tournament, the 2018 World Cup, didn't even feature the Azzurri.

It was Spain who helped to deny them qualification for the first time in six decades.

Winning the Euro 2020 semifinal match on penalties felt like the latest redemption chapter from the despair of not being at the World Cup for the four-time champions.

In doing so, Mancini has banished old notions of dull, ultra-defensive Italian teams.

This is a team captivating audiences far beyond Italy with a thrilling determination to attack and entertain.

It's not been without maintaining a defensive solidity.

Mancini can still turn to a 36-year-old veteran in Giorgio Chiellini, who has helped to extend the unbeaten run to 33 matches.

But then there is the new generation not scarred by the World Cup qualification failure, particularly 23-year-old forward Federico Chiesa, whose curling strike put Italy ahead in the 60th minute.

"The players did want to do something differently," Mancini said through a translator.

"They did want to play a brand of football that people enjoy and thus far they have been able to do that."

Even by not having it all their own way all the time.

The group stage was a breeze.

Turkey, touted as an outside challenger going into the tournament, was brushed aside 3-0.

There were another three goals without reply against a Switzerland side that would go on to oust France.

Wales was beaten 1-0 with many of the reserves deployed with qualification already settled.

The test of the team's resolve came on the first trip away from Rome to Wembley when extra time was required before beating Austria 2-1.

Then came the threat of the world's top-ranked side but Belgium was also eliminated 2-1  this time within 90 minutes.

Spain posed new questions of the Italians, making it hard to get control of the ball with their passing moves frustrating at times a midfield featuring Marco Verratti and Jorginho.

"There are some games when you have to suffer, but we deserved to be here," Mancini said.

"We knew it was going to be tough. It wasn't easy, and Spain surprised us at the start by deciding to play without a striker."

"This group, however, is amazing. Everyone wants to win, but this group of players wanted to do something special and they just did that."

For the coach who vowed a "rebirth" after being hired in 2018, the mission seems to have been turbo-charged by the league winner with Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Whatever happens in the European Championship final on Sunday against either England or Denmark, there's another shot at a trophy in October with Italy through to the semifinals of the Nations League.

"They believed right from Day 1," Mancini said, "that we could produce something incredible."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roberto Mancini Euro 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp