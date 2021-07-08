STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand bemoans late penalty in Euro semi-final loss

Raheem Sterling lost his balance following a challenge in the area by Denmark defender Joakim Maehle and then fell to the ground under pressure by Mathias Jensen in the first half of extra time.

Published: 08th July 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark's managaer Kasper Hjulmand applauds fans at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he cannot understand how a decisive penalty was awarded against his team in the 2-1 loss to England in the European Championship semifinals.

Raheem Sterling lost his balance following a challenge in the area by Denmark defender Joakim Maehle and then fell to the ground under pressure by Mathias Jensen in the first half of extra time.

A penalty was awarded and the decision stood following a video review.

Harry Kane's spot kick was saved but he put in the rebound for the winning goal.

Hjulmand says "it was a penalty that shouldn't have been a penalty and it's something that annoys me right now."

Hjulmand says its one thing is to lose a game "but this is a disappointment. It's bitter."

England coach Gareth Southgate says "there is VAR so I assume they checked it and stuck with the referee's decision."

Eriksen-inspired run ends in disappointment for Denmark

Emotionally charged and emotionally drained, Denmark's incredible run at the European Championship has come to an end.

Powered by a resolve to win the title for teammate Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the field during the team's opening Euro 2020 game and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator, Denmark reached the semifinals at a major soccer tournament for the first time since winning the European title in 1992.

All without Eriksen on the field.

"We're disappointed, we're very disappointed," Hjulmand said Wednesday after the 2-1 loss to England in extra time.

"But then there's another part of me and I can't describe with words how much I admire the technical staff behind these players."

"They have been through so much. We have two people from the staff who saved one of our best player's life. We have been fighting like crazy. We play good soccer and I'm grateful for Denmark, the entire nation. We needed the support, we needed the empathy when that happened with Christian."

Eriksen fell face-first onto the field during his team's game against Finland on June 12 in Copenhagen.

His teammates formed a protective wall around him as medical workers saved his life.

On Wednesday, the players fell to the field in exhaustion and disappointment at the end of the match.

But they had nothing to be ashamed about.

The Danes scored first against England at Wembley Stadium, with Mikkel Damsgaard knocking in a free kick in the 30th minute, but were forced into extra time after an own-goal.

Then Harry Kane put in the rebound of his saved penalty for the deciding goal.

"It's one thing to lose a game, that happens. But losing this way is a disappointment," Hjulmand said of the penalty.

"Because these guys have fought a lot. It's bitter."

"I think we have to digest this before we can describe these feelings. It's a bitter way to leave a tournament."

Denmark had more than 15 minutes to equalize but the players appeared to be spent by that time.

And the task was made more difficult when Jensen was forced off injured, leaving them to play with only 10 men for the second half of extra time after having already used up its six substitutes.

"After the penalty I took off a defender and put a striker in," Hjulmand said.

"Just the minute after Mathias was injured and was taken out so we played with 10, it's incredible that happened but there was a lot of struggles, a lot of tired legs.:

"I think only one of them was actually a tactical, not a tactical, but a player who could play more, the rest was a lack of intensity."

Damsgaard, the 20-year-old midfielder who scored the first goal against England at the tournament, replaced Eriksen in the starting lineup in the group stage after the captain's collapse.

That gives Hjulmand something to look forward to ahead of next year's World Cup.

"Unfortunately we didn't get to the final, but one thing's for sure, we're going to attack again and our future is full of hope and belief," Hjulmand said.

"These guys are outstanding and the whole nation can be proud and keep giving them the love and respect they deserve. They are an amazing squad that has done an amazing job."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raheem Sterling Joakim Maehle Mathias Jensen Kasper Hjulmand Euro 2020
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp