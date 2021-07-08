STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro: Denmark captain Simon Kjaer sorry as 'fantastic adventure' ends

Denmark took the lead at Wembley through a brilliant free-kick from Mikkel Damsgaard, but Kjaer scored an own goal before Harry Kane hit the winner in extra time.

Published: 08th July 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark's Simon Kjaer, right, watches as England's Harry Kane, center, runs to celebrate after scoring his sides second goal past Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark captain Simon Kjaer said he was disappointed their unforgettable Euro 2020 run came to a halt in the semi-finals following Wednesday's 2-1 loss to England. 

"It's been a fantastic adventure. I'm sorry that it's now finished but that's how it is," Kjaer told Danish public television station DR1.

"The support we've received goes beyond anything we hoped for. I'm proud but I'm also disappointed that we're not going all the way to the final."

Denmark took the lead at Wembley through a brilliant free-kick from Mikkel Damsgaard, but Kjaer scored an own goal before Harry Kane hit the winner in extra time.

"We played very well in this match. If we had been a bit sharper at certain points in the first half we could have scored another goal," said Kjaer.

The loss marked the end of a remarkable tournament for Denmark, who went through the trauma of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their opening game.

The Danes lost their first two group matches but bounced back to thrash Russia and make the knockout phase, reigniting their hopes of emulating their surprise Euro 92 triumph. 

"I'm at a loss for words," said midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

"It's a bit difficult to say what it is. I'm proud of the group and those who took part in this adventure. It was a pleasure. 

"It would have been incredible to go further but it's been a joy to do battle with these people."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simon Kjaer Mikkel Damsgaard Harry Kane Euro 2020
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp