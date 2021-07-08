STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Raheem Sterling defends dubious penalty award in England semi-final win

The Manchester City forward went to ground following a challenge by Joakim Maehle after bursting into the Denmark area in the first half of extra time.

Published: 08th July 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates his side's 2-1 win at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Raheem Sterling said a foul on him that led to England's winning goal in their 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final was a "clear penalty".

The Manchester City forward went to ground following a challenge by Joakim Maehle after bursting into the Denmark area in the first half of extra time.

Harry Kane had his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel but the England captain tucked away the rebound to send his team through to Sunday's final against Italy.

"I went into the box and he stuck his right leg out, and it touched my leg so it was a clear penalty," Sterling told ITV.

"It was a top performance -- we had to dig in deep after the first goal we conceded in the tournament, and we regrouped well and showed a good team spirit to come back and win the game.

"It was difficult going behind but we knew we had to stay patient -- we knew with the legs we've got, the aggressiveness and the power we have in the team, it would be a matter of time before we broke them down."

England reached their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup, with Sterling a standout performer once more for Gareth Southgate's side at Wembley.

"It's another step in the right direction," said Sterling.

"But once we're back in the dressing room it's over and we've got to focus on the weekend now. It's step-by-step and that's all we can do."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raheem Sterling Euro 2020
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp