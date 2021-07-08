STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Watching football leading to high male Covid rates? UK researchers blame ease in curbs

Football fans have congregated in stadiums, fanzones and pubs to cheer on England to their first major tournament final in 55 years. 

Published: 08th July 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

England fans react as they stand on the roof of Leicester Square underground station after England won the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Watching Euro 2020 football matches could explain why men are catching coronavirus at a faster rate than women in England, researchers suggested on Thursday.

Market research company Ipsos MORI and Imperial College London's latest analysis of Covid infections in England revealed for the first time a significant difference between men and women testing positive.

The prevalence for men was 0.7 percent but 0.5 percent for women, which experts attributed to changing levels of social interaction as restrictions ease.

"The degree to which men and women are socialising is likely to be responsible," said Steven Riley, an infectious diseases expert at Imperial College London, commenting on the findings.

"Because of the timing, it could be that watching football is resulting in men having more social activity than usual."

Football fans have congregated in stadiums, fanzones and pubs to cheer on England to their first major tournament final in 55 years. 

London's Wembley Stadium was granted permission to host the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 with 60,000 fans attending, two-thirds of its capacity.

And nearly 2,000 infections alone were linked to Scotland fans travelling to London to watch their team's match against England last month.

The experts' latest findings suggested one in 170 people in England had the virus between June 24 and July 5, a four-fold rise on the last survey.

The more contagious Delta variant, first identified in India, has fuelled a surge in infections, with more than 32,000 positive cases recorded in the UK on Wednesday.

Cases have reached record highs in Scotland, which has become a global hotspot for Covid rates. According to Public Health Scotland, the Delta variant has become "seeded" in Glasgow, a Euro 2020 host city. 

Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday said daily case numbers could reach 100,000 after July 19, when the government plans to lift England's remaining legal restrictions and allow the public to exercise their personal judgement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ipsos MORI Imperial College London Coronavirus COVID-19 Euro 2020
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp