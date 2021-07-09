STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Rio to allow fans for Brazil-Argentina final of Copa America

The city has decided to allow a crowd of up to 7,800 people, ten percent of the stadium's full capacity of 78,000.

Published: 09th July 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar (Photo | AP)

By AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Rio de Janeiro, one of the Brazilian cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Friday gave the go-ahead for thousands of fans to attend Saturday's Copa America final against Argentina at the Maracana stadium.

The city has decided to allow a crowd of up to 7,800 people, ten percent of the stadium's full capacity of 78,000.

This would make it the first match in the 2021 Copa America, South America's largest international football tournament, with fans in the stands.

The decision was based on the organizers presenting protocols "of operation and accreditation that adopt measures to protect the health of those involved, using appropriate tools to prevent contagion and the propagation of Covid-19," said a notice in the official gazette Friday.

Those wishing to attend must arrive with a negative coronavirus test taken no longer than 48 hours earlier. Once inside, they will be required to observe social distancing. 

The tournament, organized by CONMEBOL, the South American football federation, kicked off on June 13 in Brasilia amid widespread criticism of the decision to give the event to Brazil, the country with the second-highest Covid-19 death toll after the United States.

The pandemic has claimed more than 530,000 lives in the country -- some 29,000 of them in Rio alone.

The city's mortality rate from the virus is 432 per 100,000 inhabitants, almost double the 252/100,000 countrywide figure.

Despite opposition from politicians, citizens and some players and coaches, Brazil agreed at the 11th hour to host the world's oldest international tournament after CONMEBOL took it from co-hosts Argentina, battling a pandemic surge, and Colombia, where dozens have died in anti-government protests.

Strong support for hosting the event came from Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose much-criticized handling of the pandemic is the subject of a parliamentary investigation.

The Copa America is happening at the same time as the Euro Cup, which is being played at 11 venues, with fans.

The Euro Cup final at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on Sunday will be played with some 60,000 spectators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Copa America Copa America finals Copa America fans Rio de janeiro Neymar Messi
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp