STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Coming home to Rome': England's Italians eye Euro 2020 victory

Liberato "Libby"  Lionetti, 55, who runs La Piazza in Bedford's market square and whose customers include fans in England shirts, was more diplomatic in his predictions. 

Published: 10th July 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

England flags are displayed from The Kirby Estate in south London, ahead of the final match of Euro 2020 against Italy on Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEDFORD: Were it not for the grey skies and threat of rain as they sip espressos and talk football outside La Piazza Caffè, Luciano Lambiase and his friends could be in Naples or Rome.

But the retired factory engineer, 66, and his boyhood friends Pasquale Spadaccino and Franco Bulzis, both 73, are discussing the upcoming Euro 2020 final in the southern English town of Bedford, home to one of the country's largest Italian communities.

"It's coming home to Rome," Lambiase told AFP, predicting that his national team would beat England in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final at Wembley on Sunday.

"It's always been a mystery to us what 'It's Coming Home' means," he added, referring to the popular anthem written by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner that England fans sing at games.

"This is the first time they've played in a (Euro) final, and we've won four world cups," he added.

Liberato "Libby"  Lionetti, 55, who runs La Piazza in Bedford's market square and whose customers include fans in England shirts, was more diplomatic in his predictions. 

Hoping for a modest 1-0 win for Italy, he said that whatever happens, football was "definitely coming home to Bedford".

Ahead of the game, the atmosphere in the town was "very tense, everybody's excited", Lionetti said.  

Whatever the rivalries during the game, afterwards "everything will be all right", he added.

"It's only that 90 minutes, or however long it takes for your team to win. And then that's it and the next day is another day. You just get on with it."

The older men drinking coffee outside the cafe said they hoped the match would pass without incident.

But they acknowledged that a final between Italy and England brings back memories of the abuse they suffered as young men at international games in the 1960s and 70s.

Lambiase, Spadaccino and Bulzis arrived in Bedford as children in 1956 after their fathers left Italy's southern Campania region to work in the town's then-flourishing brick-making industry.

Now the 14,000-strong Italian community still runs grocery stores, cafés and restaurants in the town.

- Tensions -

The three men say that in the poverty of the early post-World War II years, football bound the Italian community together when they had little else.

Tensions between communities endure and Bedfordshire Police have urged residents to be "sensible" and provide a "safe environment for all to enjoy the football".

Following England's defeat to Italy in Euro 2012, four people were arrested after England fans attacked a cavalcade of cars celebrating the Italian victory.

Police launched an investigation in 2014 when an Italian flag was set on fire by England fans in Bedford after the "Azzurri" beat England in the first round of the World Cup.  

Bedfordshire Police said they will be deploying more resources for the match and encouraged families to stay at home, pointing to a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

"We are lucky to live in one of the most diverse areas of the country and we will always celebrate this diversity and the great Anglo-Italian relationship we have in Bedford," Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said. 

"Please enjoy the match responsibly, get home safe and let's all hope for a fitting finale to what has been a great tournament for both teams."

At the town's Club Italia, drinks were chilling and Italian tricolour flags decorated tables and walls.

Barman Michael Bianco said Sunday night was going to be "absolutely crazy".

Manager Francesco Derrico added that if the national side won, Bedford's Italians would make a night of it.

"If we lose, we stay at home, eat some pasta. If we win, we go out and celebrate."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 England vs Italy
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp