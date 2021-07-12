STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Another Gianluigi makes Italy's key saves in Euro 2020 final

Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves in the shootout, blocking kicks from Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho in the 3-2 shootout victory following a 1-1 draw through extra time.

Published: 12th July 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save against England's Jadon Sancho during penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save against England's Jadon Sancho during penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: From Gigi to Gigio, Italy still has a safe pair of hands in goal.

Fifteen years after Gianluigi Buffon helped Italy win the World Cup in a penalty shootout, Gianluigi Donnarumma did the same on Sunday against England in the European Championship final.

Donnarumma made two saves in the shootout, blocking kicks from Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho in the 3-2 shootout victory following a 1-1 draw through extra time.

"Despite the goal right at the beginning, we always commanded the game and then with penalties there's Gigio," Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini said.

"We've gone from Gigi to Gigio."

Dannarumma was named player of Euro 2020 moments after the match finished, the first goalkeeper in tournament history to be so honoured.

The 22-year-old Donnarumma, who is reportedly moving to Paris Saint-Germain next season, was sobbing on the shoulder of an Italy team staff member after saving the final penalty kick from Saka.

"It's an incredible night," Donnarumma said.

"If I am the best player of the tournament it is also thanks to (Leonardo) Bonucci and Chiellini. We were extraordinary, we are very happy."

Donnarumma also saved a penalty from Álvaro Morata in the penalty shootout victory over Spain in the semifinals.

England took the lead early on Sunday, with Luke Shaw scoring the quickest goal in European Championship final history in the second minute, but Bonucci equalized in the 67th.

"We didn't give an inch. We are a fantastic squad and we deserve all this," Donnarumma said.

"That goal could have killed us, but we're not that kind of men. We are those type of men who never give up."

The World Cup final in 2006 also went to penalties.

Buffon didn't make a save, however, as France forward David Trezeguet hit the crossbar.

He was the only player to miss.

Donnarumma could turn out to be even better than Buffon, whose nickname was Gigi.

He made his debut for AC Milan in 2015, at the age of 16 years, 8 months, and has long been considered the heir to Buffon, who made a record 176 appearances for Italy.

He became the youngest keeper to play for Italy when he replaced Buffon at halftime in a friendly against France in 2016, conceding one goal in a 3-1 loss.

Donnarumma's youth was brought starkly into light in a tender moment when he arrived at the Italy training camp for the first time, and was dropped off by his parents like a child on his first day of school.

He then kept a clean sheet in his second Italy appearance, when he also replaced Buffon at halftime during a friendly against Germany.

Donnarumma, who has made more than 30 appearances for Italy, has kept plenty more clean sheets since.

He helped Italy set a world record for not conceding a goal in international soccer, playing the bulk of the 1,168 minutes.

"We're very fortunate to have Donnarumma," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

"I was sure he would save a couple of penalties because he's the best goalkeeper in the world. He really is a wonderful guy and an incredible goalkeeper."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 soccer Championship Euro 2020 Euro 2020 final England vs Italy Gianluigi Donnarumma
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp