England aim to be Euro 'Top Guns' after call from Tom Cruise ahead of final

Harry Kane revealed Gareth Southgate's squad had an unexpected call from "Top Gun" and "Mission Impossible" star Cruise, who was in London on Saturday for the Wimbledon women's final.

Published: 12th July 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 12:24 AM

US actor Tom Cruise, centre in the stands has his photo taken by a member of the crowd as he watches the men's singles final. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Harry Kane is hoping England will be Euro 2020 top guns in Sunday's final against Italy after receiving a message of support from Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

England captain Kane will lead his country in their first major final for 55 years.

Ahead of the historic showdown at Wembley, Kane revealed Gareth Southgate's squad had an unexpected call from "Top Gun" and "Mission Impossible" star Cruise, who was in London on Saturday for the Wimbledon women's final.

"Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch," Kane told the BBC. "We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football."

"We were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films so I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group so that was nice of him," Kane added.

"I'm not sure if he will be there at the final or not but football is such a big part of the world and it's nice to have that support from all different types of businesses."

