England left-back Luke Shaw registers fastest goal in history of Euro finals

England left-back Luke Shaw met the ball on the volley and he netted it into the goalpost, giving England a 1-0 lead.

Published: 12th July 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

England left-back Luke Shaw celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium.

England left-back Luke Shaw celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England left-back Luke Shaw on Sunday (local time) registered the fastest goal in the history of Euro finals.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing Euro 2020 final between England and Italy here at the Wembley Stadium. The left-back scored in the second minute of the match.

The exact timing of the goal was 1 minute, 57 seconds, as per the official Twitter handle of UEFA Euro 2020.

Shaw started a counter down the left. The ball made its way from Harry Kane to Kieran Trippier, who went in to make a long cross. Shaw met it on the volley and he netted the ball into the goalpost, giving England a 1-0 lead.

No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, England entered half-time with a 1-0 lead and they were just 45 mins away from being crowned as the European champions.

In the second half, Leonardo Bonucci got the equaliser for Italy as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 67th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 1-1. With this, Bonucci also became the oldest goal-scorer in the history of the Euro finals.

No more goals were scored in the match, and hence the game had to progress to extra time. The extra time was also not able to separate the two teams, and hence the game progressed to the much-dreaded penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Italy edged out England 3-2 and as a result, Italy won their second Euro title.

