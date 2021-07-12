STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro 2020: Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins, jokes James Neesham

Scott Styris and James Neesham took an indirect dig at the Three Lions after they lost the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: Losing the 2019 50-over World Cup due to the boundary-countback rule still hurts New Zealand cricketers and this was again on show as Scott Styris and James Neesham took an indirect dig at the Three Lions after they lost the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The normal 90-minutes action had finished at 1-1 between England and Italy. The deadlock wasn't broke in extra time and the match progressed to the penalty shootout. In the shootout, Italy edged out England 3-2 to register their second Euro title.

Styris and Neesham suggested that England could have been declared the winners as they had more 'corners' in the match or because of 'more passes' in the game.

"Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? #joking," tweeted Neesham.

However, the suggestion of Neesham would not have helped England as they made 426 passes in the game as compared to Italy's 820.

Taking to Twitter, Styris wrote: "I don't understand... England had more corners .... they are the champions! #Stillsalty."

Styris' suggestion would have helped England as they had five corners in the match as compared to Italy's three.

After England got off to a flying start, Leonardo Bonucci got the equaliser for Italy as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 67th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 1-1.

No more goals were scored in the match, and hence the game had to progress to extra time. The extra time was also not able to separate the two teams, and hence the game progressed to the much-dreaded penalty shootout. In the penalty shootout, Italy edged out England 3-2 and as a result, Italy won their second Euro title.

