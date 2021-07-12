Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci becomes oldest scorer in Euro finals

By ANI

LONDON: Italian centre-back Leonardo Bonucci on Sunday (local time) became the oldest goal-scorer in the history of the Euro finals.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing Euro 2020 finals between England and Italy here at the Wembley Stadium. By scoring in the 67th minute of the game, Italy got the equaliser and Bonucci became the oldest goal-scorer (34 days and 71 days).

Bonucci also has the most appearances for Italy in Euro finals history (18).

England got off to the perfect start as left-back Luke Shaw netted the ball into the goalpost in just the second minute of the match. The exact timing of the goal was 1 minute, 57 seconds, as per the official Twitter handle of UEFA Euro 2020.

Shaw started a counter down the left. The ball made its way from Harry Kane to Kieran Trippier, who went in to make a long cross. Shaw met it on the volley and he netted the ball into the goalpost, giving England a 1-0 lead.

No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, England entered half-time with a 1-0 lead and they were just 45 mins away from being crowned as the European champions.

In the second half, Leonardo Bonucci got the equaliser for Italy as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 67th minute, bringing the scoreline level to 1-1.

No more goals were scored in the match, and hence the game had to progress to extra time. The extra time was also not able to separate the two teams, and hence the game progressed to the much-dreaded penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Italy edged out England 3-2 and as a result, Italy won their second Euro title.