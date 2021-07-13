STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

5 Italians, no Ronaldo: Check who all made it to Euro 2020 team of the tournament

Lukaku, who scored four goals in four games, is the only one of the six top scorers at Euro 2020 included in the lineup.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

England's Raheem Sterling vies for the ball with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci, 2nd left, during the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021.

England's Raheem Sterling vies for the ball with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci, 2nd left, during the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NYON: Five players from European champion Italy and no Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé nor Robert Lewandowski were picked in UEFA’s official team of the tournament announced on Tuesday.

The attacking trio included Federico Chiesa alongside Raheem Sterling of beaten finalist England and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium, which lost to Italy in the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo won the Golden Boot with five goals, the same as Patrick Schick of the Czech Republic who was also overlooked by UEFA’s expert panel of 16 coaches and former players.

Lukaku, who scored four goals in four games, is the only one of the six top scorers at Euro 2020 included in the lineup.

Mbappé did not score in four games and had his decisive spot kick saved as France was eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 16.

Lewandowski, the current FIFA best player in the world, scored three times in three games but Poland finished last in its group.

England captain Harry Kane scored four goals yet did not make the team that also included his teammates Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire in defense.

Italy’s contingent included the official best player of the tournament, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola, and midfielder Jorginho.

The selectors included Fabio Capello, Robbie Keane, Esteban Cambiasso and David Moyes.

UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark), Jorginho (Italy), Pedri (Spain)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 team of the tournament England Italy Serie A Premier League Ronaldo Luke Shaw
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp