STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Copa America ends with 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The figure did not contemplate possible contagion among a few thousand guests who watched Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday in the final at Maracana Stadium.

Published: 13th July 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Argentina's players celebrate with fans after beating 1-0 Brazil in the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021

Argentina's players celebrate with fans after beating 1-0 Brazil in the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO: There were 179 known COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America, Brazil's health ministry said, up 13 from its previous update 17 days ago.

The ministry did not say how seriously the disease evolved in any of the infected.

The figure also did not contemplate possible contagion among a few thousand guests who watched Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday in the final at Maracana Stadium.

The final was the only match in the tournament to have spectators in the stands.

"The very low contagion certifies that Copa America took place in Brazil with safety and didn't cause an increase in COVID-19 numbers," the health ministry said in a statement.

Health experts said before the tournament that a new surge of the virus was expected in Brazil by the end of June, but that did not materialize.

About 26% of Brazil's population has been partly vaccinated against the virus, says Our World in Data, an online research site.

That figure was nearing 14% when the tournament kicked off.

There were few registers of large crowds in bars and restaurants for Copa America matches in Brazil, even during Saturday night's final against Argentina.

The health ministry said 28,772 tests were undertaken on people related to the tournament from June 11 to July 10, and 0.6% of the results came back positive.

When the South American championship began, that figure was at around 1%.

Positive cases included 36 players or staffers of national teams, 137 outsourced workers, and six related to CONMEBOL.

Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Chile confirmed cases in their squad.

No matches were suspended or delayed due to contagion.

CONMEBOL worked with the health ministry to track cases.

More than 533,000 known people have died due to the coronavirus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a staunch critic of social distancing policies and an advocate for his nation hosting the tournament, did not show up for any Copa America matches.

The competition was originally organized by Colombia and Argentina, but they were pulled after political issues and a virus surge, respectively.

Brazil was given hosting duty two weeks before the scheduled opening match.

When Brazil was assigned as host at the beginning of June, its seven-day average of virus deaths was at nearly 1,900 a day. Now it is at around 1,300 and trending downward.

Brazilians often ignore Copa America matches, which could have helped to limit the spread of the disease.

But Argentina's title, its first in 28 years, triggered massive celebrations on the streets of Buenos Aires  bringing new risks to a country where nearly 100,000 people have died of the disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Copa America Brazil Covid cases
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp