STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Pakistan's hockey World Cup winner Naved Alam dies aged 47

Alam was diagnosed with blood cancer only a few days back when he checked into a hospital after feeling unwell.

Published: 13th July 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

KARACHI:  Pakistan's well-known hockey World Cup winner, Naved Alam, died on Tuesday in Lahore, barely few days after being diagnosed with blood cancer.

He was 47.

Alam, an outspoken person who was a key member of the Pakistan team that last won the World Cup in 1994, was diagnosed with blood cancer only a few days back when he checked into a hospital after feeling unwell.

"It is with sadness that we announce that Naved Alam has passed away today after a battle with cancer," his family announced.

Naved, a strong fullback had just started his chemotherapy in Lahore on Monday, after which his condition deteriorated.

The Sindh government had written to the hospital, confirming they would bear all expenses for his treatment, but the game's former stalwarts took the Pakistan Hockey Federation to task for not coming forward to help the Olympian who featured in the 1996 Atlanta Games.

A former secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Col Mudassar Asghar said it was unfortunate that despite serving Pakistan and winning a World Cup, Naved needed financial and moral help from the government, the PHF and from other hockey stakeholders after being diagnosed with cancer.

Naved also served as Pakistan's hockey team manager at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had appointed Naved as director development and domestic in 2016 but they fell out over several issues.

The fullback also coached Bangladesh for sometime.

PHF secretary, Asif Bajwa, expressed his condolences and said he, Naved and another Olympian, Danish Kaleem, were very close while playing for the national team for 10 years.

"It is very sad today as we have lost a stalwart in our hockey family," he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also issued a condolence message, expressing sadness at Naved's demise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naved Alam Pakistan hockey player
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp