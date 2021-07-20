STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bala Devi, Manisha Kalyan named winners of annual AIFF awards

The winners were chosen by the national team head coach Maymol Rocky in consultation with AIFF Interim Technical Director Savio Medeira.

Published: 20th July 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian womens' team forward Ngangom Bala Devi

Indian womens' team forward Ngangom Bala Devi (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India women's forward Bala Devi has been named as the AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year 2020-21, with young gun Manisha winning the AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year 2020-21 Award.

On receiving the honour, the 31-year-old Bala, in an official AIFF release said: "I'm so happy to have won this award. A big thank you to the AIFF and all the fans for their support. I'd also like to thank my coaches -- both at my club in Rangers, and in the national team, and also and all the coaches that I've played under in the past. A big thank you also to my family and all my teammates for all the support."

"I arrived in Scotland last year, just before the global lockdown had started, and acclimatising to any new place in such conditions has been extremely difficult. But with their help, I have been able to focus on the things that are most important, and keep myself in top shape, both mentally and physically," she added.

This marks the third time that the mercurial forward has won this prestigious award, having previously won it two years in a row in 2014 and 2015. Currently playing for Rangers Women's FC in Scotland, Bala made her debut for the team in February last year and created history as she scored her first competitive goal for the team in December. She remains the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract in Europe.

19-year-old Manisha, who is also a forward, was named the Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year for the first time and expressed her delight at being named for the honour.

She stated: "Thank you AIFF for choosing me for the emerging player of the year award. This award motivates me to push further to work harder for my team and achieve our goals."

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff of the national team who taught me and made me capable enough for this award. I would further extend my gratitude to my teammates without whom the award couldn't have been possible. My family, my coaches, teachers -- a big thank you to all," she added.

A former India U-17 and U-19 international, Manisha made her senior national team debut against Hong Kong in 2019 and since then, she has gone on from strength to strength. She also received the Emerging Player of the Tournament Award at the 2019-20 Indian Women's League, where she played a key role in Gokulam Kerala FC's run to the title.

Both the winners were chosen by the national team head coach Maymol Rocky in consultation with AIFF Interim Technical Director Savio Medeira.

Meanwhile, the AIFF Award for the Best Referee 2020-21 went to Tejas Nagvencar while Sumanta Dutta was adjudged for the Best Assistant Referee award.

Praful Patel, President, AIFF in his message, averred: "I would like to congratulate the award winners for the season as Indian football continues to move forward together. They are inspirations for one and all, and all of us are proud of them and share the joy."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bala Devi Manisha Kalyan AIFF Awards AIFF
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp