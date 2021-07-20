STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero​ and the season ahead

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said he hopes we can have an agreement for more years with club icon Lionel Messi.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona gaffer Ronald Koeman

Barcelona gaffer Ronald Koeman (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Ahead of the new season, FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has said he hopes "we can have an agreement for more years" with club icon Lionel Messi.

Koeman is embarking on his second campaign in charge of the Spanish giants, after guiding them to third place in La Liga and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in his first.

Barca did, though, win some silverware in the form of a Copa del Rey title, beating Athletic Club 4-0 in the final.

Messi - who celebrated his first major international title when Argentina were victorious in the summer's Copa America - last week reportedly committed to staying at Camp Nou until 2026.

But any agreement has not been made official.

Koeman also highlighted the importance of new signing Sergio Aguero, saying that the Argentine is "really good quality in the box."

Aguero signed a two-year-deal with the Catalan club after his Manchester City contract expired in June.

He spent 10 years in Manchester, scoring 260 goals on the way to becoming City's all-time leading goalscorer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ronald Koeman Barcelona Lionel Messi Sergio Aguero
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp