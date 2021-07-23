STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema tests COVID-19 positive, extends stay in France

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days.

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:43 PM

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between RCD Espanyol and Real Madrid. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Striker Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of preseason training, Real Madrid said Friday.

The club did not elaborate on the France forward’s condition in a short statement.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn’t played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28.

Madrid plays its first match of the season at Alavés on Aug. 14.
 

Comments

