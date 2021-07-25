STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC sign Indian striker Jobby Justin

Chennaiyin FC has signed striker Jobby Justin on a two-year contract ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC striker Jobby Justin

Chennaiyin FC striker Jobby Justin (Photo | Chennaiyin FC Twitter)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has signed striker Jobby Justin on a two-year contract ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Justin made his ISL debut with ATK in their title-winning campaign of 2019/20 making 10 appearances that season. The following campaign was not so kind as the Trivandrum-born footballer ruled out with a ligament injury for the entirety of the Goa-based season where he was part of the newly christened ATK Mohun Bagan's set-up.

"I am really happy to receive an offer from a renowned club like Chennaiyin FC. Being a South Indian, I always wanted to play for a south-based team and when a prestigious club like Chennaiyin FC came calling, it was an easy decision for me," Justin exclaimed.

The forward, who grew up playing on the beaches of Vettucaud was also a vital cog in East Bengal's second-place finish in the 2018-19 I-League season. His nine goal tally for the Red and Gold Brigade was the third highest in the league that season.

"Jobby's signing boosts an area that we were lacking in last season. We are happy to have an Indian player with such attacking intent and I am sure he will fit in seamlessly in our family," CFC co-owner Vita Dani said.

A 27-year-old Justin possesses the pace, skills, and aerial ability to provide much-needed depth to Chennaiyin FC's attack alongside youngster Rahim Ali.

"I have a lot of expectations lined up with this signing and the most important one is being a part of the first team. Another important one will be to shower the club with as many achievements as I can. Finally, I would love to express all my love and gratitude to my family, friends, and most importantly to my fans who stood by me throughout my highs and lows," the striker, who had made his national team debut during the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC Jobby Justin ISL Indian Super League ISL 2021 Indian Super League 2021
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp