STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sevilla's Gil joins Tottenham as Lamela makes opposite move

Gil spent last season on loan at Eibar, where he made 29 appearances including 26 top-flight starts.

Published: 26th July 2021 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sevilla's Bryan Gil

Sevilla's Bryan Gil (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Tottenham signed Spain winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla on Monday, with long-serving Argentine forward Erik Lamela moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Media reports say the package has cost Tottenham around 21 million pounds ($29 million).

Gil, 20, who has agreed a contract until 2026 with the London club, will link up with his new team-mates at the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, where he is representing Spain.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Bryan Gil,” Tottenham said on its website.

Gil progressed through the youth ranks at Sevilla before making his first-team debut in January 2019.

He spent last season on loan at Eibar, where he made 29 appearances including 26 top-flight starts. Gil won the first of his three Spain caps against Greece in March.

The 29-year-old Lamela's move ends an eight-year spell at Tottenham. He joined from Roma in August 2013 and made 257 appearances in all competitions.

“A club man through and through, we wish Erik all the best for the future,” Tottenham said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sevilla Tottenham Hotspur Bryan Gil Erik Lamela
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp