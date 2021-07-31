Aston Villa confirms agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey

By PTI

BIRIMINGHAM: Aston Villa has announced an agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey from German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The English Premier League team said Saturday it has a transfer deal in place "subject to the player completing a medical and finalizing personal terms."

The 23-year-old Jamaica winger scored 15 goals to go with 11 assists across all competitions last season for Leverkusen.

He played four-plus seasons with the German squad after joining from Genk in Belgium.

Bailey made his debut for Jamaica in June 2019.