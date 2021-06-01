STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Carlo Ancelotti to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager

Italian Ancelotti, who managed Real Madrid for two years between 2013 and 2015, will sign his new deal on Wednesday, the club said in a statement.
 

Published: 01st June 2021 11:03 PM

Carlo Ancelotti (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti will return to Real Madrid as coach for the next three seasons, the Spanish club said Tuesday following last week's resignation of Zinedine Zidane.

The 61-year-old Italian, who won the Champions League for Real Madrid during his first spell at the club between 2013 and 2015, will sign his new deal and be presented to the media on Wednesday, the club said in a statement.

Ancelotti joined Everton in December 2019 and thanked the English club and its fans "for the tremendous support they have all given me".

"While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time," he added in a statement published on Everton's website.

The English club said it would "begin the process of appointing a new manager immediately and will provide updates in due course." Real won the Champions League three times under Zidane but ended the 2020-21 campaign without a trophy having finished second in La Liga behind city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants also lost to eventual winners Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals. It was the first time that the 13-time European champions had failed to win a trophy in 11 seasons.

  • Dr.Cajetan Coelho
    All the best to Carlo Ancelotti with the Galacticos at RM.
    11 hours ago reply
