ISL: Saviour Gama inks new three-year deal at FC Goa

By ANI

PANAJI: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa on Tuesday announced that Saviour Gama has signed a new three-year contract which will see him remain a Gaur until 2024.

Gama swiftly became one of Juan Ferrando's most trusted personnel on the pitch, starting all but one game this season in the ISL.

His consistent performances on the left side of the backline helped FC Goa secure their fourth consecutive playoff appearance whilst propelling the club to a 15-game unbeaten run to end the season.

Known for his ability to help the team moving forward, the 24-year-old was able to showcase what he is capable of -- finishing the season with 1 goal and 3 assists to his name.

"Well, to be honest, this feels like home to me. I have felt at home not only because I am in Goa, but also because the club has helped me become the player I am today and has given me the respect that every player craves," said Gama in an official statement.

"The new contract means that there will be even more responsibilities on my shoulders and that's something I am looking forward to fulfilling. I am living my dream," he added.

After joining the club in 2017, the youngster has come up the ranks through the Developmental Team.

The 2018/19 season saw the youngster play a prominent role as he appeared in the ISL final before helping the club to their first piece of silverware with the 2019 Super Cup.

A month later, he helped the Developmental team secure their first Goa Professional League title in only their second season in the competition.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando also weighed in on the signing. He said, "(Saviour) Gama is a player that has really impressed me. I feel he is one of the players who has gotten better throughout the season. His attitude towards learning is fantastic and his best days lie ahead of him.

"He is very comfortable on the ball, which helps us to build from the back and he is a fighter, who fights for the team every second of the game. I am excited to see him progress even further in the next few years."