Mason Greenwood out as England prepares to select Euro 2020 squad

The Manchester United striker withdrew from the provisional 33-man squad hours before seven players were due to be cut in order to recover fully from an underlying injury, the club said.

Published: 01st June 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England will finalize its 26-man squad for the European Championship on Tuesday and Mason Greenwood won't be part of it.

United said the unspecified injury kept Greenwood out of the Under-21 European Championship in March and that his appearances for the team were managed carefully as a result through the end of the season.

But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for preseason training, United said.

Six more players will miss out when England coach Gareth Southgate settles on his final squad later.

Much intrigue lies in whether Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, the captains of Man United and Liverpool, respectively, are fit enough to be included after missing the final games of the season because of injury.

England will play a Euro 2020 warmup against Austria on Wednesday.

