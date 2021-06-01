STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

We know Messi wants to stay, but he has other offers: Barcelona president

Laporta said signing Messi to a new contract did not depend on the outcome of an audit the club is carrying out to find out the exact state of its finances. 

Published: 01st June 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and FC Barcelona in Spain. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona president Joan Laporta repeated on Tuesday that negotiations with Lionel Messi "are going well", less than a month before the Argentine star's club contract expires.

"We are in talks with Leo's representatives," Laporta said at the official presentation of centre-back Eric Garcia, who has joined from Manchester City, as a Barcelona player.  

"I said it the other day, it's going well and we hope they continue to make progress."

"We want to agree a new contract with Leo. It's going well, but it's not done."

Messi's contract with Barcelona expires on June 30. 

Laporta said signing Messi to a new contract did not depend on the outcome of an audit the club is carrying out to find out the exact state of its finances. 

"We more or less already have the results for this year under control. This audit, when we finish it in July, will give us more data, but for this deal in particular, we had already made a provision, we had prepared a strategy," Laporta said. 

"I have always said that the Leo issue is not a money issue for his part," said Laporta. 

"He is showing a lot of understanding, and it is not a question of money, he wants to continue with this process and wants to have a competitive team with which to win Champions League and league titles."

"None of the signings we are making are being made in relation to these negotiations. We know that Leo wants to stay, but he has other offers."

Laporta drew a parallel with Garcia, saying the player, a free agent, had other offers but chose Barcelona.

"Leo is in a similar situation with his desire to play for Barca. I hope that will also be decisive." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joan Laporta Lionel Messi Barcelona Lionel Messi tranfer Lionel Messi contract extension
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp