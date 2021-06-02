STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Brazil, Argentina in action as South America restarts FIFA World Cup qualifying amid COVID-19 rise

Chile lost midfielder Arturo Vidal to COVID-19 only two days before the clash against its rival. The same reason forced Lasarte to leave defender Paulo Díaz out.

Published: 02nd June 2021 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Argentina, Argentina Football Team

Argentina's players celebrate their tying goal in a friendly against Germany at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES: South American World Cup qualifiers resume on Thursday after a seven-month interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, though that doesn't mean the virus has waned in the region.

Top-of-the-table Brazil and second-place Argentina could take decisive steps in the next two rounds to assure somewhat calm pathways to Qatar, while Peru, which made it to Russia three years ago but now has one point after four matches, is already fighting to survive.

The latest rounds of South American World Cup qualifiers were in November. More games scheduled to be played in March were postponed when clubs of other confederations refused to allow their players to travel due to the pandemic.

The top four teams will automatically qualify. The fifth-place squad will go into an inter-continental playoff. The current standings show Brazil (12 points), Argentina (10), Ecuador (9) Paraguay and Uruguay (6) in those spots.

The two rounds will also be preparatory for this month’s Copa America, which will now be hosted by Brazil after Argentina was dropped because of the spread of COVID-19 in that country, even though analysts expect another wave of the virus to hit Brazil by late June.

Brazil vs Ecuador

It will be the only match of the fifth round on Friday.

Brazil coach Tite said in a mid-May press conference that the halt in South American qualifiers will affect all South American teams, both in the short and long run.

“That is a reality we would rather not live. But we will have to be capable of moving other tools so we can keep our competitiveness high up,” he said before the clash with Ecuador's pragmatic team of Argentinian coach Gustavo Alfaro.

Tite initially brought veterans defenders Dani Alves and Thiago Silva for the qualifying matches but neither are expected to play due to injuries.

Brazil is also mired in doubt on who will be its target man, eyeing Copa America and beyond. Tite's options include Gabriel Jesus, who didn't score as a starting striker in the last World Cup, Roberto Firmino, whose is more of a creator than a scorer, and former Inter Milan flop Gabriel Barbosa, now a local hero at Flamengo.

Argentina vs Chile

After dropping out as host of Copa America due to the pandemic, Argentina will try to lift some spirits at home against Chile (4 points), now under Uruguayan coach Martín Lasarte.

Striker Sergio Agüero, newly signed to Barcelona, will be back to the squad after several absences due to injury. Coach Lionel Scaloni, though, has shown he prefers Lautaro Martínez up front with captain Lionel Messi.

Chile lost midfielder Arturo Vidal to COVID-19 only two days before the clash against its rival. The same reason forced Lasarte to leave defender Paulo Díaz out.

Ben Brereton, a 22-year-old striker, will be the new element in Chile's squad. His father is English and his mother is Chilean.

Peru vs Colombia

Both teams made it to the World Cup in 2018 and both need to win to keep track of the leaders.

Colombia, with four points, will count on the return of coach Reinaldo Rueda after a disappointing spell at Chile. Rueda has had a lot to explain from the start after he left midfielder James Rodríguez out of his squad for alleged poor physical conditions.

James said in a statement he was disappointed with the coach.

Peru will once again count on veteran striker Paolo Guerrero, its top goal scorer in history, after he recovered from a knee injury.

The other matches of the fifth round of South American World Cup qualifiers are Bolivia against Venezuela and Uruguay against Paraguay. Bolivia has one point and Venezuela, three. Uruguay has six points, but trails Paraguay, also with six, on goal difference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 South America football FIFA World Cup qualifiers World Cup qualifiers Argentina football Brazil football South American qualifiers Argentina vs Chile
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp