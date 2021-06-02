STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

EURO 2020: Sweden returns to life without Zlatan Ibrahimovic

There's no chance of it being “The Zlatan Show” now. For Sweden coach Janne Andersson, that might mean simply going back to the approach that hardly served the team badly without Ibrahimovic.

Published: 02nd June 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

STOCKHOLM: Well, it was fun while it lasted.

Sweden was just starting to dream a little bigger ahead of the European Championship with its greatest ever player back in the squad after Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his five-year international retirement in March.

All that optimism has been punctured, though, after the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic ruled himself out of the tournament last month because of a knee injury.

So, Sweden is back to square one after a frenzied two months of Zlatan-mania.

And maybe that's not a bad thing.

OK, Ibrahimovic had slipped seamlessly into his new role as simply one of the gang in the Sweden squad in his first days back in the yellow and blue of the national team.

“I’m just a piece of the puzzle,” he said in March during his first week back, when he played in low-key World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo and set up three goals.

For arguably the most brash, self-confident soccer player around — he marked coming out of international retirement by writing on Twitter: “The return of the God" — there did appear to be a change in his attitude.

Would Euro 2020 have been a different story, though, when the eyes of the sporting world were on him once more? His teammates — many of whom regard Ibrahimovic as their sporting icon and grew up wanting to be him — would have expected more. The country would have expected more. The casual soccer fan would have expected more.

There's no chance of it being “The Zlatan Show” now. For Sweden coach Janne Andersson, that might mean simply going back to the approach that hardly served the team badly without Ibrahimovic.

After all, Andersson led Sweden to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2018 without the country’s record scorer. During the 4½ years Ibrahimovic was away, Sweden established a new identity and better team ethic. Play no longer went through one individual.

Players came out of their shells. Like striker Alexander Isak and wide midfielders Emil Forsberg and Dejan Kulusevski, exciting attackers who can make a difference in their own right.

Of course, Ibrahimovic is still among the world's standout strikers, as he has showed with AC Milan in Serie A this season. He is from that rare breed of players who can create something out of nothing.

And it would have been fun watching Sweden take on Spain, Poland and Slovakia in Group E with Ibrahimovic leading the line.

Sweden quickly needs to move on. Who knows, Ibrahimovic's absence may yet prove a blessing in disguise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic European Championship Sweden EURO 2020
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp