In country side, Borges wants to replicate City life 

Vivek Krishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Midfielder Rowllin Borges may not have the stature of Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu or Sandesh Jhingan yet, but he has turned into an influential cog in the wheel for the Indian team nonetheless. The defensive midfielder, who will turn 29 on June 5, is still fresh from a victorious Indian Super League (ISL) campaign for Mumbai City in March and is one of the more experienced players in the Indian set-up with 34 caps to his name.

With three important qualifiers (for the 2023 Asian Cup) coming up for the national team, starting with the clash against Asian champions Qatar on Thursday, his robust presence in the middle of the park will be crucial to resist a strong Qatari outfit.

Most of the players have been out of action for more than two months now, but they are trying their best to make up for lost time at the ongoing camp in Doha despite the challenges that coach Igor Stimac pointed out owing to strict quarantine rules.

“The camp in Qatar has been good so far. We are all working very hard to achieve the best results in the all the three matches. We haven’t played for two months now. But as professional players we have to come to terms with the situation for what it is. We have to work hard and play as a team to get something good from Qatar,” Borges told this daily in an email interaction.

Borges is one of only two Mumbai City players in the current India squad, the other being fellow midfielder Bipin Singh. Having played a defining role in Mumbai’s title-winning season, Borges is confident that the experience will make him a better player.