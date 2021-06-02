STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

In country side, Borges wants to replicate City life 

With three important qualifiers (for the 2023 Asian Cup) coming up for the national team, starting with the clash against Asian champions Qatar on Thursday,

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rowllin Borges (Photo | Sportzpics)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Midfielder Rowllin Borges may not have the stature of Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu or Sandesh Jhingan yet, but he has turned into an influential cog in the wheel for the Indian team nonetheless. The defensive midfielder, who will turn 29 on June 5, is still fresh from a victorious Indian Super League (ISL) campaign for Mumbai City in March and is one of the more experienced players in the Indian set-up with 34 caps to his name.

With three important qualifiers (for the 2023 Asian Cup) coming up for the national team, starting with the clash against Asian champions Qatar on Thursday, his robust presence in the middle of the park will be crucial to resist a strong Qatari outfit. 

Most of the players have been out of action for more than two months now, but they are trying their best to make up for lost time at the ongoing camp in Doha despite the challenges that coach Igor Stimac pointed out owing to strict quarantine rules.

“The camp in Qatar has been good so far. We are all working very hard to achieve the best results in the all the three matches. We haven’t played for two months now. But as professional players we have to come to terms with the situation for what it is. We have to work hard and play as a team to get something good from Qatar,” Borges told this daily in an email interaction.

Borges is one of only two Mumbai City players in the current India squad, the other being fellow midfielder Bipin Singh. Having played a defining role in Mumbai’s title-winning season, Borges is confident that the experience will make him a better player.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rowllin Borges Mumbai City Indian Super League
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp